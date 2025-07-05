Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $3,846,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.26.

Dynatrace Trading Up 3.6%

DT opened at $56.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

