Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,397 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,293 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,576,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,790,745.58. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $160.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.19.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

