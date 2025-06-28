Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 30,300 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 769.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,716,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,657,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,861,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,875,000 after purchasing an additional 335,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,619 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SDY opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.46.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.