Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 225.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,716,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 77,674.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,138,000 after purchasing an additional 886,266 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $330,989,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,722,000 after purchasing an additional 323,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. Redburn Atlantic cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $765.07.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $754.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $688.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $683.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

