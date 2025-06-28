Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 732.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $597,443,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after buying an additional 2,538,160 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,858,000 after buying an additional 1,869,866 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,781,000 after buying an additional 949,414 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $146,094,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.76.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.53, for a total value of $1,106,507.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,459,696.66. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total transaction of $12,619,652.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 942,554 shares in the company, valued at $191,027,419.18. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,552 shares of company stock valued at $63,965,566 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $242.32 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.32. The company has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.71 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

