CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after purchasing an additional 959,696 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 70,115.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,324,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ASML by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,769,000 after buying an additional 46,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $756.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $720.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $717.00. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

