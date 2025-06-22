Clear Point Advisors Inc. Has $454,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its position in Meta Platforms by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,908,382,000 after purchasing an additional 110,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $682.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.14.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,312 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.13, for a total transaction of $5,836,104.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,048,632.36. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.97, for a total transaction of $373,901.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,164.86. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,031 shares of company stock valued at $73,954,565 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.