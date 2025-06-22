State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 124,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 73,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,397,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after buying an additional 67,929 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Dbs Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Read Our Latest Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.