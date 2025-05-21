Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Voya Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.2%

VOYA stock opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.