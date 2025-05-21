Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $35.98 Million Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,314,316 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $35,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 786.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $98,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at $640,652.19. The trade was a 18.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer acquired 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at $497,063.44. This represents a 5.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $198,024. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZD stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

