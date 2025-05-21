Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 628,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,989 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $40,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Intapp by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $374,779.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,094.68. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $518,358.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,414,134.35. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,755 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,011 in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of INTA stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Recommended Stories

