Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 938 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 478.0% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $193.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $172.72 and a one year high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.60.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

