Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 504.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.08, for a total value of $152,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,615,836.48. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $388,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,318,110. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,181 shares of company stock worth $667,635 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $231.97.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

