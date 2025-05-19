Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Down 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 668 ($8.88) and last traded at GBX 668 ($8.88). Approximately 2,912,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 728,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.91).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.75) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,060 ($14.10).

The stock has a market cap of £723.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 747.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 865.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

