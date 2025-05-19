Wedbush Expects Increased Earnings for Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smith Douglas Homes in a report issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smith Douglas Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith Douglas Homes’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

SDHC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SDHC opened at $19.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $287.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 1,551.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 20,051 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the period.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

