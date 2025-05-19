Cormark Forecasts High Liner Foods’ Q3 Earnings (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for High Liner Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for High Liner Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price objective on High Liner Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

TSE:HLF opened at C$18.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$377.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.89. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$12.25 and a 12 month high of C$18.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.88.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated sold 184,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$3,140,190.00. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.30%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

