Q3 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Lifted by Zacks Research

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

NYSE:VLO opened at $135.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $167.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,864,000 after acquiring an additional 413,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 372,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,659,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

