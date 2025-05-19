Q3 Earnings Forecast for Tecnoglass Issued By B. Riley

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Tecnoglass in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Seth anticipates that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $86.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.85. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $89.36.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,412,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,883,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 254,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 860,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 12.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 816,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,397,000 after purchasing an additional 87,791 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

