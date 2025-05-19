Q2 Earnings Estimate for ACXP Issued By HC Wainwright

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Keller anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of ACXP stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -1.37. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.30% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

