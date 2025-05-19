Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Forecast for Walmart Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a report released on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

WMT stock opened at $98.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 12 month low of $63.87 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $786.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 34,027 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at $76,350,158.55. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,049,852.03. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,857 shares of company stock worth $12,444,743. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

