Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Forecast for Walmart Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a report released on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.12 EPS.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Walmart Price Performance
WMT stock opened at $98.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 12 month low of $63.87 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $786.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 34,027 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at $76,350,158.55. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,049,852.03. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,857 shares of company stock worth $12,444,743. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
