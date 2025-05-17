Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $258,000 Stock Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qifu Technology by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Qifu Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ QFIN opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53.
Qifu Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Qifu Technology
Qifu Technology Profile
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Qifu Technology
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.