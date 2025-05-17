BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 9,319 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,994 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $3,373,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. UBS Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE AEM opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $126.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.