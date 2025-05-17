Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $17.65 Million Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,977 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.01% of Knowles worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,561,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,418,000 after purchasing an additional 82,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Knowles by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 106,763 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,226,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $28,798,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,225,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 355,401 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Knowles Stock Performance

Knowles stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.95 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

