Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $15.80 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 912,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $48,950,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,214,000 after purchasing an additional 905,466 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,816,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,457,000 after purchasing an additional 888,908 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,205,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,511,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,420,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,601,000 after buying an additional 741,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 203.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Further Reading

