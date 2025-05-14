Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of XERS opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.10. Xeris Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,353,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,559.30. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,522,000 after buying an additional 210,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 389,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $12,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,098,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 500,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

