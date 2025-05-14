Brokerages Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price at $321.36

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after buying an additional 2,307,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,381,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 27,505.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,470,531 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $278,383,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.3%

ADSK stock opened at $297.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.01 and a 200 day moving average of $286.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.