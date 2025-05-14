Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Financial Comparison

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Battalion Oil and Crescent Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 0.00 Crescent Energy 1 2 8 1 2.75

Crescent Energy has a consensus target price of $16.30, indicating a potential upside of 71.22%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil 12.02% -137.74% -11.27% Crescent Energy 2.17% 12.53% 3.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Battalion Oil and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Battalion Oil and Crescent Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $193.89 million 0.11 -$3.05 million ($4.31) -0.31 Crescent Energy $3.22 billion 0.75 $67.61 million ($0.45) -21.16

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Battalion Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Battalion Oil on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

(Get Free Report)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.