Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,663 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $474,286.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,554.75. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $107,556.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 708,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,373.95. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,611 shares of company stock worth $663,525. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 11.3%

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.05). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

