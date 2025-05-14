Brokerages Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Price Target at $140.95

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.63.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $117.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average of $124.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

