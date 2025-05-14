BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $339.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

MORN stock opened at $307.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.99. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $250.34 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.25, for a total transaction of $2,557,749.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,038,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,301,707.50. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,542,793. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 10.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

