Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $16.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 38.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 201.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

