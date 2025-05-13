Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 592.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 623.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 362.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 84,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 66,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,361,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,643,000 after buying an additional 4,301,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of RDY opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.33. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $996.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 billion. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

