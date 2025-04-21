Short Interest in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Grows By 35.0%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 94,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Docebo Stock Up 0.1 %

DCBO stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $883.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Docebo by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth $142,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

