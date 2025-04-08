UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Melius Research raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.55.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $9.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,985,524 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,097,838,000 after acquiring an additional 953,766 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,049,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,437,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,783,000 after purchasing an additional 980,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,280,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,043,000 after purchasing an additional 943,336 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,190,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

