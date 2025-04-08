Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Given Hold Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports.
Boxlight Stock Down 10.2 %
BOXL stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($8.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($8.06). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 164.45% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million.
Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
