Top Metaverse Stocks To Follow Today – April 5th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to shares of companies that are directly involved in developing the digital environments, platforms, and technologies required for creating expansive virtual worlds and augmented realities. These companies may include those specializing in virtual reality, augmented reality, digital infrastructures, and even blockchain, aiming to build interconnected virtual spaces where users can interact, work, and play. In essence, investing in metaverse stocks is betting on the growth and adoption of these immersive digital ecosystems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.31. The stock had a trading volume of 529,399,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,152,307. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded down $16.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,657,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,178. Accenture has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded down $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.14. 1,641,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,090. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.37.

