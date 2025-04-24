Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 762.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 466,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after acquiring an additional 277,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,258,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 631,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 156,480.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $104,873.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,236.08. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $103,329.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,343.36. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $234,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Mercury Systems stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

