WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,943 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,799,261 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,204,664,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 410.4% in the 3rd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,689,356 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,890,530,000 after buying an additional 49,288 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.80.

Shares of MSFT opened at $374.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.70 and a 200-day moving average of $411.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

