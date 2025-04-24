Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Position Raised by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 653.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTOS

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,069.28. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $197,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,502,703.52. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,600. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.