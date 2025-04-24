Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $94.79 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,892 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $94,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $520.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.80.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.1 %

Microsoft stock opened at $374.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.70. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

