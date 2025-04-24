Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $7.43 Million Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 206,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of APi Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 2,058.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 217,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,327.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APG opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

