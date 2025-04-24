Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 686,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Match Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 370,058 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Match Group by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group Announces Dividend

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Match Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

