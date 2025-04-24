Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,034 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,427 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,341,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 235,067 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after acquiring an additional 217,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 196,882 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of AMN opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $693.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.03. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

