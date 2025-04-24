Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,096 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 256.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,934 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.62 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Williams Trading set a $13.00 target price on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.23.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

