Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 839.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Certara by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Certara Stock Performance
Shares of CERT opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Certara
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
