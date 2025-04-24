Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 839.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Certara by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CERT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

