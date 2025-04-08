Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.17 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

