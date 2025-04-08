Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 77,393 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,393 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.32% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $376,236.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,915.30. This trade represents a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $440,263. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUPN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

