Portland Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,384,000 after acquiring an additional 337,031 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,584,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 278,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 55,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 18,907,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,135,813,000 after buying an additional 84,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.82.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $3,281,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. This trade represents a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

