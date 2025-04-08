Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $5.88 Million Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $405.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $450.49 and its 200 day moving average is $464.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.27.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

