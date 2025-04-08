Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 60,080 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,555% compared to the average volume of 3,631 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.64. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock worth $612,734 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.12.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.